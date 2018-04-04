Hansen Medical (HNSN) vs. Dextera Surgical (DXTR) Head to Head Review

Dextera Surgical (NASDAQ: DXTR) and Hansen Medical (NASDAQ:HNSN) are both companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Dextera Surgical and Hansen Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dextera Surgical -402.96% N/A -195.83% Hansen Medical -317.95% N/A -96.52%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dextera Surgical and Hansen Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dextera Surgical $3.42 million 0.48 -$17.22 million N/A N/A Hansen Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hansen Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dextera Surgical.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dextera Surgical and Hansen Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dextera Surgical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hansen Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dextera Surgical presently has a consensus price target of $0.75, suggesting a potential upside of 2,105.88%. Given Dextera Surgical’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Dextera Surgical is more favorable than Hansen Medical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.5% of Dextera Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Dextera Surgical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dextera Surgical beats Hansen Medical on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dextera Surgical

Dextera Surgical Inc., formerly Cardica, Inc., designs and manufactures stapling devices that enable the advancement of minimally invasive surgical procedures. The Company is engaged in commercializing and developing its MicroCutter 5/80 stapler based on its staple-on-a-strip technology for use by thoracic, pediatric, bariatric, colorectal and general surgeons. Its MicroCutter 5/80 is a commercially available cartridge-based microcutter device with approximately five millimeter shaft diameter, over 80 degrees of articulation, and an approximately 30 millimeter staple line cleared for specified indications for use in the United States, and in the European Union (EU) for a range of indications for use. It designs, manufactures and markets automated anastomotic systems used by surgeons to perform anastomoses during on- or off-pump coronary artery bypass graft procedures and these products include the C-Port xA system, the C-Port Flex A system and the PAS-Port Proximal Anastomosis System.

About Hansen Medical

Hansen Medical, Inc. is engaged in the development and marketing of medical devices. The Company develops, manufactures and sells a range of medical robotics designed for positioning, manipulation and stable control of catheters and catheter-based technologies. Its products include Sensei Robotic Catheter System (Sensei system), Artisan Extend Control Catheter, CoHesion 3D Visualization Module and Magellan System. Its Sensei system allows physicians to navigate catheters in interventional procedures within the atrial heart chambers. Its disposable Artisan Extend catheter assembly consists of a telescoping set of control catheters. Its CoHesion 3D Visualization Module is a software interface between its Sensei system and the St. Jude Medical EnSite System for Electro-Physiology procedures. The Magellan System controls the Magellan Robotic Catheter, which is a telescoping, steerable catheter designed to facilitate remote catheter navigation and vessel cannulation.

