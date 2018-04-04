37,974 Shares in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Purchased by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Bellwether Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 94,833.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 324.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

In related news, VP Jeanne M. Hillman sold 15,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $542,000.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.44.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26,463.43, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 111.30%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/df-dent-co-inc-acquires-new-holdings-in-weyerhaeuser-co-wy-updated-updated.html.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company is a timber, land and forest products company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned or controlled 13.1 million acres of timberlands, primarily in the United States, and manages additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. The Company’s segments include Timberlands; Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products.

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.