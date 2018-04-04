DF Dent & Co. Inc. Buys New Position in Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 93,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned 0.74% of Orthopediatrics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KIDS. Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orthopediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Orthopediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Orthopediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Orthopediatrics during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. 32.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KIDS opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 7.35. Orthopediatrics Corp has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $192.33 and a P/E ratio of -2.56.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KIDS shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Orthopediatrics in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, spica tables, response spine systems, and pediguards; bandloc, a sub-laminar banding system; and sports medicine and other products, such as anterior cruciate ligament and medial patellofemoral ligament systems.

