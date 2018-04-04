DF Dent & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in Dexcom (DXCM)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 81.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,753 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 62,103 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dexcom were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dexcom by 305.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,474 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 31,237 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dexcom by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 92,801 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dexcom by 2,129.1% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 122,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 117,100 shares during the period. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dexcom during the 4th quarter worth about $48,826,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dexcom by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,071 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter.

In other Dexcom news, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 2,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $176,643.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,720.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Terrance H. Gregg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $559,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 484,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,091,693.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,081 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DXCM opened at $74.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 5.04. Dexcom has a 52 week low of $42.62 and a 52 week high of $84.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,451.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.78 and a beta of -0.02.

Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical device company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Dexcom had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.82 million. research analysts anticipate that Dexcom will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DXCM. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Dexcom in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray set a $80.00 price objective on Dexcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Oppenheimer set a $80.00 price target on Dexcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Dexcom from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Dexcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dexcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.68.

Dexcom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

