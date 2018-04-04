DF Dent & Co. Inc. Invests $1 Million in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock

DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iberiabank Corp lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 9,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 108,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 33,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $5,534,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 52,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $2,889,491.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,254 shares of company stock worth $13,085,019 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Societe Generale downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $55.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.74.

Shares of MS stock opened at $53.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $40.43 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $96,688.02, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.54.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley is a financial holding company. The Company’s segments include Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management. The Company’s Institutional Securities business segment provides investment banking, sales and trading, and other services to corporations, governments, financial institutions and high-to-ultra high net worth clients.

