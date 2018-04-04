DF Dent & Co. Inc. Invests $696,000 in Liberty Global plc – Class C (LBTYK) Stock

DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Global plc – Class C (NASDAQ:LBTYK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc – Class C by 0.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global plc – Class C during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global plc – Class C during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global plc – Class C during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global plc – Class C during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $30.08 on Wednesday. Liberty Global plc – Class C has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Liberty Global plc – Class C (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global plc – Class C had a negative return on equity of 21.22% and a negative net margin of 15.83%.

Liberty Global plc – Class C declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Global plc – Class C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st.

About Liberty Global plc – Class C

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses internationally. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, set-top boxes, and pay-per-view programming.

