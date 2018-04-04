DFSCoin Price Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (DFS)

DFSCoin (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last week, DFSCoin has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. DFSCoin has a market cap of $751,980.00 and approximately $16,893.00 worth of DFSCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DFSCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0431 or 0.00000634 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DFSCoin

DFS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2017. DFSCoin’s total supply is 45,884,915 coins and its circulating supply is 17,443,122 coins. DFSCoin’s official Twitter account is @draftlikeaboss and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DFSCoin is /r/DFScoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DFSCoin’s official website is dfscoins.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSCoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It is used as an in-game currency for fantasy sports contests and tournaments. “

Buying and Selling DFSCoin

DFSCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy DFSCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFSCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DFSCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

