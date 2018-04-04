Analyzing DISH Network (DISH) & Dhx Media (DMQHF)

DISH Network (NASDAQ: DISH) and Dhx Media (OTCMKTS:DMQHF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

DISH Network has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dhx Media has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DISH Network and Dhx Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DISH Network 14.59% 22.56% 4.35% Dhx Media 1.48% 7.89% 2.25%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DISH Network and Dhx Media’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DISH Network $14.39 billion 1.25 $2.10 billion $2.54 15.19 Dhx Media $225.17 million 1.86 -$2.73 million N/A N/A

DISH Network has higher revenue and earnings than Dhx Media.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.2% of DISH Network shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.3% of DISH Network shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Dhx Media pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. DISH Network does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for DISH Network and Dhx Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DISH Network 1 8 8 0 2.41 Dhx Media 0 1 0 0 2.00

DISH Network currently has a consensus price target of $63.53, suggesting a potential upside of 64.46%. Given DISH Network’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DISH Network is more favorable than Dhx Media.

Summary

DISH Network beats Dhx Media on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation is a holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Pay-TV and Broadband, and Wireless. It offers pay-TV services under the DISH brand and the Sling brand (collectively Pay-TV services). The DISH branded pay-TV service consists of Federal Communications Commission (FCC) licenses authorizing it to use direct broadcast satellite and Fixed Satellite Service spectrum, its owned and leased satellites, receiver systems, third-party broadcast operations, customer service facilities, a leased fiber optic network, in-home service and call center operations, and certain other assets utilized in its operations. The Sling branded pay-TV services consist of live, linear streaming over-the-top Internet-based domestic, international and Latino video programing services. The Company markets broadband services under the dishNET brand. The Company makes investments in the research and development, wireless testing and wireless network infrastructure.

About Dhx Media

DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. The company focuses on childrens, youth, and family productions; offers animation programs; and provides production services. It exploits the companys own and third party brands in toys, games, apparel, publishing, and other categories; and holds broadcast licenses for Family Channel, Family Jr., Télémagino, and Family CHRGD. In addition, the company sells initial broadcast rights, packages of programs, and reuse rights to existing series to individual broadcasters and other content exhibitors, as well as pre-sells series in development. Further, it produces and distributes media products, including approximately 35 owned Websites and approximately 50 online games to broadcast partners; licenses its brands, such as Teletubbies, In The Night Garden, Yo Gabba Gabba!, Caillou, Inspector Gadget, Johnny Test, Twirlywoos, Dr. Dimensionpants, Busytown Mysteries, Degrassi, and Slugterra brands to third party developers for various platforms; and creates content for mobile platforms and publishes the content directly to consumers through paid subscription or download-to-own services. The company was formerly known as The Halifax Film Company Limited and changed its name to DHX Media Ltd. in March 2006. DHX Media Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

