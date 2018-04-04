Diageo (DEO) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about Diageo (NYSE:DEO) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Diageo earned a coverage optimism score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.9705584351814 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

DEO stock traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.80. The company had a trading volume of 667,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $83,180.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70. Diageo has a one year low of $113.67 and a one year high of $147.62.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.4232 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Diageo’s payout ratio is 62.14%.

DEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Macquarie raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Natixis downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness.

