Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 2,300 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,300 ($32.29) price target on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a report published on Monday, March 26th. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS set a GBX 2,880 ($40.43) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. S&P Global set a GBX 2,900 ($40.71) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($40.71) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($40.71) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,375 ($33.34) to GBX 2,750 ($38.60) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,630.09 ($36.92).

DGE stock opened at GBX 2,412 ($33.86) on Monday. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 2,186.50 ($30.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,735.50 ($38.40).

Diageo (LON:DGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported GBX 67.80 ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 65.70 ($0.92) by GBX 2.10 ($0.03). Diageo had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of GBX 653 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 24.90 ($0.35) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 30,000 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,541 ($35.67) per share, with a total value of £762,300 ($1,070,044.92). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 30,355 shares of company stock worth $77,103,352.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness.

