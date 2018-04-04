Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DRNA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/28/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

3/28/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/23/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

3/21/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/9/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Chardan Capital. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/9/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/21/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/9/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is focused on the discovery and development of innovative treatments for rare inherited diseases involving the liver and for cancers. The company uses its proprietary RNA interference technology platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

2/5/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

DRNA stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,987. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $470.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.34.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,637.15% and a negative return on equity of 171.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 976.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 14,517 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 39,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a ribonucleic acid (RNA) interference-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates in the segment of discovery, research and development of treatments based on its RNA interference (RNAi) technology platform. The Company is focused on the discovery and development of treatments for rare inherited diseases involving the liver and for cancers that are genetically defined.

