Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase lowered their price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $14.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,108.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.05. Diebold Nixdorf has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $30.05.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher A. Chapman acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $48,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 1,648.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 655,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,981,000 after buying an additional 618,105 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter worth about $256,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth about $457,000. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 8.0% in the third quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,481,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,110,000 after buying an additional 481,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 11.5% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,653,000 after buying an additional 56,957 shares in the last quarter.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Services, Software, and Systems. The Services segment provides product-related services, such as first and second line maintenance, preventive maintenance, and on-demand services; and managed and outsourcing services, including store lifecycle management, self-service fleet management, branch lifecycle management, automated teller machine (ATM) as-a-service, and managed mobility services, as well as cash management services.

