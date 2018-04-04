DigiByte (DGB) Price Reaches $0.0184 on Top Exchanges

DigiByte (CURRENCY:DGB) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last week, DigiByte has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DigiByte has a total market cap of $185.41 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0184 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Kucoin, Bittrex and Bittylicious.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Myriad (XMY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000148 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00001318 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000424 BTC.

About DigiByte

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 10,069,493,185 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is /r/Digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official website is www.digibyte.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that has adopted the Bitcoin “21” figure but increased the supply to 21 billion – with over 5 algorithms to mine with (Scryt, Sha-256, Qubit, Skein, Groestl) – in order to keep mining local and in the hands of many. A 60 second block target, a 0.5% premine and a block retarget every 2.4 hrs or 244 blocks. DigiByte: Refers to the entire DigiByte network or a single monetary unit on the payment network. 21 billion DigiBytes will be created over 21 years. Block: A grouping of all transactions sent over the DigiByte network within a 30 second time frame. Think of a block as an excel spreadsheet that lists the address location of all DigiBytes at a given point in time in history. New DigiBytes are brought into circulation as each block is discovered on the network through a process called mining. Mining: Mining is how transactions are processed on the network. Anyone can become a miner by donating and using their desktop, laptop or mobile phone computing power to help process transactions on the DigiByte network. DigiByte has made this process even easier with our 3 click mining software for beginners. Blockchain: The DigiByte blockchain is the entire history of all blocks discovered on the network & therefore all transactions made on the network. Each block references the proceeding block all the way back to the beginning of the network to what is known as the genesis block. By linking blocks (spreadsheets) together an accurate, secure accounting of all up to date DigiByte ownership is made by decentralized consensus. “

Buying and Selling DigiByte

DigiByte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Bit-Z, alcurEX, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, YoBit, Cryptopia, Kucoin, Bittylicious, Coinhouse, Upbit, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex and OKEx. It is not currently possible to purchase DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

