DigiPulse (CRYPTO:DGPT) Trading Up 109.7% Over Last 7 Days

DigiPulse (CURRENCY:DGPT) traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last week, DigiPulse has traded up 109.7% against the U.S. dollar. DigiPulse has a total market cap of $4.04 million and $63,477.00 worth of DigiPulse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiPulse token can now be bought for about $2.88 or 0.00042074 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and EtherDelta.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007333 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003033 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00693627 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00180104 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00036024 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033305 BTC.

DigiPulse Token Profile

DigiPulse’s total supply is 16,718,085 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,402,641 tokens. DigiPulse’s official website is www.digipulse.io. DigiPulse’s official Twitter account is @DigiPulseIO.

DigiPulse Token Trading

DigiPulse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to purchase DigiPulse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiPulse must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiPulse using one of the exchanges listed above.

