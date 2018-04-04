DigitalGlobe (DGI) and Moog (MOG) Head to Head Comparison

Moog (NYSE: MOG) and DigitalGlobe (NYSE:DGI) are both mid-cap companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Moog has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DigitalGlobe has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of DigitalGlobe shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of DigitalGlobe shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Moog and DigitalGlobe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moog -4.73% -9.76% -3.82% DigitalGlobe N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Moog and DigitalGlobe, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moog 1 0 0 0 1.00 DigitalGlobe 0 1 0 0 2.00

Moog currently has a consensus target price of $82.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.94%. DigitalGlobe has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.16%. Given Moog’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Moog is more favorable than DigitalGlobe.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Moog and DigitalGlobe’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moog N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DigitalGlobe $725.40 million 2.95 $26.50 million N/A N/A

DigitalGlobe has higher revenue and earnings than Moog.

Summary

DigitalGlobe beats Moog on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moog

Moog Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and integrator of precision motion and fluid controls and systems for a range of applications in aerospace and defense and industrial markets. The Company has five segments: Aircraft Controls, Space and Defense Controls, Industrial Systems, Components and Medical Devices. Its Aircraft Controls segment designs, manufactures and integrates primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircraft, and provides aftermarket support. Its Space and Defense Controls segment provides controls for satellites, space vehicles, launch vehicles, armored combat vehicles, tactical and strategic missiles, security and surveillance and other defense applications. Its Industrial Systems segment serves a global customer base across various markets. Its Components segment offers slip rings, fiber optic rotary joints, motors, sensors and handpieces product line. Its Medical Devices segment focuses on infusion therapy and enteral clinical nutrition.

About DigitalGlobe

DigitalGlobe, Inc. is a provider of Earth imagery, data and analysis. The Company’s imagery solutions and other services support a range of uses, including mission-planning, mapping and analysis, environmental monitoring, oil and gas exploration and infrastructure management. The Company’s imagery solutions and other services are sourced from its own satellite constellation and third-party providers. The Company sells its products and services through a combination of direct and indirect channels, consisting of a global network of resellers, strategic partners and direct enterprise sales to its United States Government and Diversified Commercial customer groups. The Company offers products consisting of imagery from its constellation of satellites, and provides geospatial products and services. The Company processes its imagery to varying levels according to its customers’ specifications and delivers its products using the distribution method.

