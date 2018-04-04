DigitalPrice (CRYPTO:DP) Trading 13.6% Lower This Week

DigitalPrice (CURRENCY:DP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 28th. In the last week, DigitalPrice has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. DigitalPrice has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $2,293.00 worth of DigitalPrice was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalPrice coin can now be bought for $0.0632 or 0.00000899 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Bleutrade and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pura (PURA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00060637 BTC.

Arcade Token (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038822 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000400 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Pioneer Coin (PCOIN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000600 BTC.

DigitalPrice Coin Profile

DP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 21st, 2016. DigitalPrice’s total supply is 26,698,075 coins and its circulating supply is 19,198,074 coins. DigitalPrice’s official Twitter account is @DigitalPriceOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigitalPrice is /r/DigitalPriceOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalPrice’s official website is digitalprice.org.

Buying and Selling DigitalPrice

DigitalPrice can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. It is not currently possible to buy DigitalPrice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalPrice must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalPrice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

