Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Bought by Axa

AXA grew its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 374.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares during the period. AXA owned about 0.17% of Diodes worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Diodes by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,080,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,660,000 after acquiring an additional 204,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Diodes by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,475,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,023,000 after acquiring an additional 227,672 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Diodes by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 491,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 486,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after buying an additional 17,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 552.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 398,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,927,000 after buying an additional 337,471 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Diodes from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Diodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

In other Diodes news, VP Julie Holland sold 2,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $82,663.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,693.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $396,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,207 shares in the company, valued at $21,258,831. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,829 shares of company stock worth $672,463 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $30.04 on Wednesday. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1,496.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Diodes had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $268.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

