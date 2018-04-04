Head-To-Head Analysis: BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) and Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO)

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE: DPLO) and BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get Diplomat Pharmacy alerts:

This table compares Diplomat Pharmacy and BJ’s Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diplomat Pharmacy 0.35% 8.89% 4.47% BJ’s Restaurants 4.34% 12.07% 4.45%

Volatility & Risk

Diplomat Pharmacy has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BJ’s Restaurants has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Diplomat Pharmacy and BJ’s Restaurants, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diplomat Pharmacy 0 6 5 0 2.45 BJ’s Restaurants 1 5 3 0 2.22

Diplomat Pharmacy presently has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.77%. BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus price target of $40.56, indicating a potential downside of 10.37%. Given Diplomat Pharmacy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Diplomat Pharmacy is more favorable than BJ’s Restaurants.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Diplomat Pharmacy and BJ’s Restaurants’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diplomat Pharmacy $4.49 billion 0.32 $15.51 million $0.84 23.39 BJ’s Restaurants $1.03 billion 0.90 $44.78 million $1.41 32.09

BJ’s Restaurants has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Diplomat Pharmacy. Diplomat Pharmacy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BJ’s Restaurants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.6% of Diplomat Pharmacy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.2% of Diplomat Pharmacy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

BJ’s Restaurants pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Diplomat Pharmacy does not pay a dividend. BJ’s Restaurants pays out 15.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

About Diplomat Pharmacy

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems. The company's primary focus is on medication management programs for individuals with complex chronic diseases, including oncology, immunology, hepatitis, multiple sclerosis, specialized infusion therapy, and various other serious or long-term conditions. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Flint, Michigan.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of February 26, 2018, the company owned and operated 197 casual dining restaurants located in the 26 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington. The company operates its restaurants under the BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ's Restaurant & Brewery, BJ's Pizza & Grill, and BJ's Grill brand names. BJ's Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Diplomat Pharmacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diplomat Pharmacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.