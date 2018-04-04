Direxion Daily 7-10 Yr Trsry Bull 3X Shr (NYSEARCA:TYD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0943 per share on Tuesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Direxion Daily 7-10 Yr Trsry Bull 3X Shr’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00447.

Shares of TYD stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $40.96. The company had a trading volume of 660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473. Direxion Daily 7-10 Yr Trsry Bull 3X Shr has a twelve month low of $39.16 and a twelve month high of $47.36.

WARNING: “Direxion Daily 7-10 Yr Trsry Bull 3X Shr (TYD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/direxion-daily-7-10-yr-trsry-bull-3x-shr-tyd-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0-09-updated-updated.html.

About Direxion Daily 7-10 Yr Trsry Bull 3X Shr

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 10-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the intermediate 7 to 10 year maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 7-10 Yr Trsry Bull 3X Shr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 7-10 Yr Trsry Bull 3X Shr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.