Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares (LABD) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0444 per share on Tuesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 20th.

Shares of LABD stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $40.32. The company had a trading volume of 359,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,854. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $27.10 and a twelve month high of $120.80.

