Plantronics (PLT) Shares Sold by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN cut its stake in shares of Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,905,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,662 shares during the quarter. Plantronics comprises approximately 1.9% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned 5.76% of Plantronics worth $95,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLT. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the fourth quarter valued at $7,920,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Plantronics during the fourth quarter valued at $5,280,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Plantronics by 173.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 161,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 102,631 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its position in Plantronics by 1,266.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 97,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 90,694 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new position in Plantronics during the third quarter valued at $2,968,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Plantronics news, CEO Joseph B. Burton sold 5,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $294,278.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,685 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,784.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Dexheimer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $146,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,477.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,419 shares of company stock valued at $606,473. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plantronics stock opened at $58.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,996.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. Plantronics has a fifty-two week low of $41.28 and a fifty-two week high of $61.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.16.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $226.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.17 million. Plantronics had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Plantronics will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Plantronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.19%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLT. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plantronics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Plantronics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Northland Securities set a $60.00 target price on shares of Plantronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints, and accessories for the business and consumer markets under the Plantronics brand worldwide. The company also manufactures and markets specialty telephone products under the Clarity brand.

