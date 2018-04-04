district0x Price Tops $0.0499 on Major Exchanges (DNT)

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 28th. district0x has a market capitalization of $29.91 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One district0x token can currently be bought for $0.0499 or 0.00000726 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, IDEX, Binance and OKEx. Over the last seven days, district0x has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007391 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003055 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.53 or 0.00692577 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014413 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014525 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00179904 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00036031 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00032512 BTC.

About district0x

district0x’s genesis date was July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for district0x is district0x.io. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x.

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

district0x Token Trading

district0x can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Liqui, HitBTC, Mercatox, Gate.io, Bittrex, OKEx, IDEX, ChaoEX and EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to purchase district0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire district0x must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase district0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

