Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 215,157 Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL)

Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 215,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,312,000. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.52% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREL. Tufton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $622,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $819,000. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 147,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 29,182 shares during the last quarter.

FREL stock opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12-month low of $21.73 and a 12-month high of $25.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th were paid a $0.261 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

