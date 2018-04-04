Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Trust (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 398,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,270,000. iShares Trust comprises approximately 8.6% of Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.96% of iShares Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Opes Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $546,000.

Get iShares Trust alerts:

IUSB stock opened at $49.70 on Wednesday. iShares Trust has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $51.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1195 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 398,595 iShares Trust (IUSB)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/divergent-wealth-advisors-llc-takes-position-in-ishares-trust-iusb-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.