Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (LON:DGOC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Thursday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 10th. This is a boost from Diversified Gas & Oil’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON DGOC remained flat at $GBX 85 ($1.19) on Wednesday. 113,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,295. Diversified Gas & Oil has a 12-month low of GBX 0.79 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 96.90 ($1.36).

Get Diversified Gas & Oil alerts:

In other news, insider Martin Keith Thomas bought 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £15,015 ($21,076.64).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/diversified-gas-oil-plc-dgoc-to-issue-dividend-increase-0-03-per-share.html.

Diversified Gas & Oil Company Profile

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC is a gas and oil producer. The Company is engaged in conventional natural gas and crude oil production in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The Company owns and operates over 7,500 conventional natural gas and crude oil wells in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Gas & Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Gas & Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.