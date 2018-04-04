Dixie Group (DXYN) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.05

News headlines about Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dixie Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the textile maker an impact score of 45.4251069204565 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Dixie Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dixie Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of Dixie Group stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $3.11. The stock had a trading volume of 10,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,497. Dixie Group has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The company has a market cap of $46.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.43 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $105.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.50 million. sell-side analysts predict that Dixie Group will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Dixie Group Company Profile

The Dixie Group, Inc is engaged in marketing, manufacturing and selling of carpet and rugs. The Company offers its products to various residential and commercial customers through its various sales forces and brands. The Company operates through the carpet and rug manufacturing segment. The Company also provides carpet and yarn related services to other manufacturers.

