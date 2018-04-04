DMarket Hits Market Capitalization of $15.50 Million (CRYPTO:DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. DMarket has a total market capitalization of $15.50 million and approximately $802,134.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DMarket has traded 56.5% lower against the US dollar. One DMarket token can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00005913 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007429 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002980 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00700640 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015095 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00184162 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00035386 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00035676 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

DMarket Token Profile

DMarket’s launch date was November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,863 tokens. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket. The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DMarket is a marketplace based on blockchain and smart contracts to enable one-click sale, exchange or evaluation of every virtual item between all games on any platform. DMarket tokens will be the only platform currency supplying item prices for every trade, exchange, fee and smart contract. DMarket wants to create a whole new economic segment. Any kind of collaboration between gamers and games developers on DMarket platform will be regulated by market demand. Therefore, gamers have their own interest in the looting rare items, as well as game developers in creating and maintaining of unique, relevant, and tradable gaming content. Users (players as well as developers) will be able to leverage their own achievements and time spent, either for better gaming experience or for monetary purposes. DMarket API will be supported by any popular gaming engine (Unreal Engine, Cryengine, Unity 3D, etc.). DMarket API will be available for any games, whether old games (from the 1990s) or new ones. This is caused by the existence of a big community which is still playing old-fashioned games, and have been collecting enormous amount of digital items, which can be converted into real value. “

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to purchase DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

