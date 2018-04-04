DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (DNP) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 49,662 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of DNP Select Income Fund worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

In other DNP Select Income Fund news, Director Clifford W. Jr. Hoffman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.33 per share, for a total transaction of $103,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DNP opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (DNP) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/dnp-select-income-fund-inc-dnp-shares-bought-by-lpl-financial-llc.html.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objectives are current income and long-term growth of income. Capital appreciation is a secondary objective. It seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in the public utility industry.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.