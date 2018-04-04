Doheny Asset Management CA Decreases Position in Capstead Mortgage Co. (CMO)

Doheny Asset Management CA lowered its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,050 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Capstead Mortgage were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMO. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 280.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 15,116 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P grew its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 30,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 10,614 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Capstead Mortgage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. ValuEngine lowered Capstead Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE CMO opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.11, a current ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.58. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.08.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Capstead Mortgage had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%.

About Capstead Mortgage

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting of relatively short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by an agency of the federal government, the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

