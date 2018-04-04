Doheny Asset Management CA Has $4.22 Million Holdings in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Doheny Asset Management CA decreased its position in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the period. Euronav makes up approximately 2.0% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Doheny Asset Management CA owned 0.29% of Euronav worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Euronav by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,867 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Euronav by 5.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,574 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares in the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP grew its position in shares of Euronav by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 251,894 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Euronav by 20.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,432 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 16,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EURN opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,305.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.67 and a beta of 0.54. Euronav NV has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $9.65.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.46 million. Euronav had a net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. equities analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase increased their price target on shares of Euronav from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. UBS increased their price target on shares of Euronav from $8.75 to $9.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 price target on shares of Euronav and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Euronav in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages a fleet of vessels for the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of April 4, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 55 double hulled vessels, including 31 very large crude carriers, 1 V-Plus vessel, 19 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 2 Suezmax vessels under construction.

