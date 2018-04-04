Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32. Dollar Tree reported earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year earnings of $5.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $6.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James Financial set a $110.00 target price on Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Barclays upgraded Dollar Tree from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.25 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.39.

DLTR traded up $2.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,909,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,397. The company has a market capitalization of $22,404.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $65.63 and a 1-year high of $116.65.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Conrad M. Hall bought 10,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.83 per share, for a total transaction of $918,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,372.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert H. Rudman sold 6,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $570,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,861 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,752 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 24,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

