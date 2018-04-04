Dollarcoin (DLC) Price Tops $0.0153

Dollarcoin (CURRENCY:DLC) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last week, Dollarcoin has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dollarcoin has a market cap of $139,297.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Dollarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dollarcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,847.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $641.34 or 0.09433640 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00027094 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00158379 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.53 or 0.01919990 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00022147 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015940 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002830 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004732 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Dollarcoin Coin Profile

DLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Dollarcoin’s total supply is 9,106,714 coins. Dollarcoin’s official Twitter account is @moneydollarcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dollarcoin ia Proof of Work cryptocurrency. It uses the SHA256 algorithm and has a 6% premine. “

Dollarcoin Coin Trading

Dollarcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy Dollarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dollarcoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dollarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

