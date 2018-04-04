Dometic Group (OTCMKTS:DTCGF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Dometic Group AB provides branded solutions for mobile living in the areas of Climate, Hygiene & Sanitation and Food & Beverage. It offers products for use in recreational vehicles, trucks and premium cars, pleasure and workboats and for a variety of other uses. The company operates primarily in the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific. Dometic Group AB is headquartered in Solna, Sweden. “

Get Dometic Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Dometic Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

OTCMKTS:DTCGF remained flat at $$10.60 during trading hours on Monday. 100 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $3,135.83, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 3.54. Dometic Group has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $10.60.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Dometic Group (OTCMKTS:DTCGF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/dometic-group-dtcgf-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-buy-updated-updated.html.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dometic Group (DTCGF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dometic Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dometic Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.