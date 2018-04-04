Dominic James Burke Sells 26,000 Shares of Jardine Lloyd Thompson (JLT) Stock

Jardine Lloyd Thompson (LON:JLT) insider Dominic James Burke sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,284 ($18.02), for a total transaction of £333,840 ($468,613.14).

Dominic James Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jardine Lloyd Thompson alerts:

On Monday, March 12th, Dominic James Burke bought 10 shares of Jardine Lloyd Thompson stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,312 ($18.42) per share, with a total value of £131.20 ($184.17).

On Friday, January 12th, Dominic James Burke bought 10 shares of Jardine Lloyd Thompson stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,416 ($19.88) per share, with a total value of £141.60 ($198.76).

Jardine Lloyd Thompson stock traded down GBX 16 ($0.22) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,266 ($17.77). 47,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,303. Jardine Lloyd Thompson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,078 ($15.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,468 ($20.61).

Jardine Lloyd Thompson (LON:JLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 58.50 ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 58 ($0.81) by GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Jardine Lloyd Thompson had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The business had revenue of GBX 138.60 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a GBX 21.80 ($0.31) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Jardine Lloyd Thompson’s previous dividend of $12.20.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($20.77) price target on shares of Jardine Lloyd Thompson in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,248 ($17.52).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Dominic James Burke Sells 26,000 Shares of Jardine Lloyd Thompson (JLT) Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/dominic-james-burke-sells-26000-shares-of-jardine-lloyd-thompson-jlt-stock.html.

Jardine Lloyd Thompson Company Profile

Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc provides insurance, reinsurance, employee benefits related advice, brokerage, and associated service worldwide. The company's Risk and Insurance segment provides advice and consultancy services; brokerage and placement services; specialist insurance products; and other services in the areas, such as captive management, claims management and administration, capital raising, and corporate finance advice.

Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Lloyd Thompson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Lloyd Thompson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.