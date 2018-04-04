Dominion Energy (D) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, March 20th, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $79.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $69.15.

Several other analysts also recently commented on D. UBS downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 16th. Hilliard Lyons raised shares of Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.27.

Shares of D stock opened at $67.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43,932.31, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $66.68 and a 52 week high of $85.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 92.78%.

In other news, Director John W. Harris sold 11,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $899,644.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,763.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Harris sold 2,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $214,799.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,529.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Dominion Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,639,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,111,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Dominion Energy by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 34,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

