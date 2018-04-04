Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank to Hold

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DPZ. Maxim Group upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised Domino’s Pizza from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.27.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $233.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9,912.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $166.74 and a 12-month high of $236.93.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $891.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.79 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 51,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 12,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

