Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Shares of Domino's Pizza stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.45.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,026,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,912.26, a PE ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.14. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $166.74 and a 12 month high of $236.93.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $891.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.79 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.20%.

Domino’s Pizza announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.27.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

