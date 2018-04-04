Donnelley Financial Solns (DFIN) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solns (NYSE:DFIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DFIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solns from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Donnelley Financial Solns from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.33.

DFIN stock opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. Donnelley Financial Solns has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.81, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Donnelley Financial Solns (NYSE:DFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.85 million. Donnelley Financial Solns had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solns will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donnelley Financial Solns Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides financial communications, and data and analytics services for the investment and capital markets worldwide. It offers communication tools and services to allow its clients to comply with ongoing regulatory filings; and communications services to create, manage, and deliver registration statements, prospectuses, proxies, and other communications to regulators and investors.

