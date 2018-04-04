Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Price Target Cut to C$34.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report released on Monday, March 26th. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dorel Industries from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 9th.

Shares of TSE DII.B opened at C$32.56 on Monday. Dorel Industries has a 1 year low of C$26.90 and a 1 year high of C$36.54.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries Inc is a Canada-based global consumer products company which designs, manufactures and distributes a portfolio of product brands. The Company markets its products in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and Asia. The Company operates through three segments: Dorel Juvenile, Dorel Sports and Dorel Home Furnishings.

