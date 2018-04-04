Dorel Industries (DIIBF) & Dixie Group (DXYN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Dixie Group (NASDAQ: DXYN) and Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Dorel Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Dixie Group does not pay a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Dixie Group has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorel Industries has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.1% of Dixie Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Dorel Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Dixie Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dixie Group and Dorel Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dixie Group -2.32% -1.35% -0.40% Dorel Industries 1.19% 6.46% 3.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Dixie Group and Dorel Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dixie Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Dorel Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dixie Group and Dorel Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dixie Group $412.46 million 0.11 -$9.55 million ($0.07) -41.43 Dorel Industries $2.58 billion 0.29 $30.58 million N/A N/A

Dorel Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Dixie Group.

Summary

Dorel Industries beats Dixie Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dixie Group Company Profile

The Dixie Group, Inc. is engaged in marketing, manufacturing and selling of carpet and rugs. The Company offers its products to various residential and commercial customers through its various sales forces and brands. The Company operates through the carpet and rug manufacturing segment. The Company also provides carpet and yarn related services to other manufacturers. The Company’s brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, Atlas Carpet Mills, Masland Contract and Masland Hospitality. Dixie International sells its brands outside of the North American market. Fabrica markets and manufactures various residential carpet and custom rugs. Masland Contract markets and manufactures broadloom and modular carpet tile for the specified commercial marketplace. Masland Residential markets and manufactures design-driven specialty carpets and rugs for the residential marketplace. Dixie Home markets a range of tufted broadloom residential and commercial carpets.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries Inc is a Canada-based global consumer products company which designs, manufactures and distributes a portfolio of product brands. The Company markets its products in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and Asia. The Company operates through three segments: Dorel Juvenile, Dorel Sports and Dorel Home Furnishings. The Company’s Dorel Juvenile segment is engaged in designing, sourcing, manufacturing, distribution and retailing of children’s furniture and accessories. The Company’s Dorel Sports segment is engaged in designing, sourcing, manufacturing and distribution of recreational and leisure products and accessories. The Company’s Dorel Home Furnishings segment is engaged in designing, sourcing, manufacturing and distribution of ready-to-assemble (RTA) furniture and home furnishings. The Company’s brands include Cannondale, Schwinn, GT, Mongoose, Caloi, Quinny, Maxi-Cosi, Tiny Love, Cosco, Infanti, Voyage, Angel, Disney and Eddie Bauer.

