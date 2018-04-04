Dorian LPG (LPG) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dorian LPG earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the shipping company an impact score of 46.4276709239783 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LPG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.17.

Shares of NYSE LPG traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.53. 211,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,774. The company has a market capitalization of $416.75, a P/E ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Dorian LPG has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $10.85.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $44.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 million. Dorian LPG had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. research analysts expect that Dorian LPG will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Group Ltd Bw purchased 726,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.53 per share, for a total transaction of $5,470,243.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is focused on owning and operating very large gas carrier (VLGCs) in the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shipping industry. The Company is engaged in the transportation of LPG across the world through its ownership and operation of LPG tankers.

