Dotcoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $131,791.00 (DOT)

Dotcoin (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Dotcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0178 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Dotcoin has traded down 14% against the US dollar. Dotcoin has a market cap of $5.19 million and $131,791.00 worth of Dotcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.51 or 0.01771180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006592 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007391 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00015572 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002913 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00023169 BTC.

Dotcoin Profile

DOT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2014. Dotcoin’s total supply is 557,053,250 coins and its circulating supply is 292,053,250 coins. Dotcoin’s official Twitter account is @dotcoinnz. Dotcoin’s official website is www.cryptopia.co.nz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dotcoin was developed by Cryptopia and it provides instant payments without the need for central authority. “

Dotcoin Coin Trading

Dotcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy Dotcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dotcoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dotcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

