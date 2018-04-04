Double Hull Tankers (DHT) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Double Hull Tankers, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) shares traded up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.56 and last traded at $3.55. 710,765 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 893,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Double Hull Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Pareto Securities upgraded Double Hull Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Double Hull Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase raised Double Hull Tankers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, DNB Markets raised Double Hull Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

The company has a market cap of $474.25, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Double Hull Tankers (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Double Hull Tankers had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $56.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Double Hull Tankers, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Double Hull Tankers during the third quarter valued at about $490,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Double Hull Tankers by 438.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 63,295 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Double Hull Tankers by 40.0% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 350,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Double Hull Tankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Double Hull Tankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,245,000. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 21, 2017, its fleet consisted of 21 crude oil tankers, including 19 very large crude carriers and 2 Aframax tankers. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

