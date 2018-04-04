Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Douglas Emmett, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities. “

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DEI. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $39.00 price target on Douglas Emmett and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

Shares of DEI traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.29. The stock had a trading volume of 995,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,631. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $34.72 and a 12 month high of $41.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,060.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $209.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.00 million. research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,558,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,999,000 after buying an additional 1,193,815 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 731,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 263,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,969,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 268,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,036,000 after acquiring an additional 38,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/douglas-emmett-dei-upgraded-to-hold-by-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is owner and operator of office and multifamily properties located in submarkets in Los Angeles and Honolulu. The Company operates through two segments: the acquisition, development, ownership and management of office real estate (Office Segment), and the acquisition, development, ownership and management of multifamily real estate (Multifamily Segment).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Douglas Emmett (DEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.