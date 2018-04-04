Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) Receives $41.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

DEI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $39.00 price target on Douglas Emmett and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.78. The company had a trading volume of 663,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,678. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $34.72 and a 12-month high of $41.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,095.90, a P/E ratio of 64.53, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.70.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $209.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.00 million. research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.44%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,558,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $761,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,815 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 731,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 263,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,969,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the third quarter worth $327,000. 98.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/douglas-emmett-inc-dei-receives-41-00-consensus-price-target-from-brokerages-updated.html.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is owner and operator of office and multifamily properties located in submarkets in Los Angeles and Honolulu. The Company operates through two segments: the acquisition, development, ownership and management of office real estate (Office Segment), and the acquisition, development, ownership and management of multifamily real estate (Multifamily Segment).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.