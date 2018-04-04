Dow Chemical (DWDP) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Dow Chemical earned a daily sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 46.2747654286473 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

DWDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Dow Chemical in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dow Chemical from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Dow Chemical from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.77.

Shares of DWDP stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,631,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,212,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $144,492.58, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. Dow Chemical has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $77.08.

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.46 billion. Dow Chemical had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Dow Chemical will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Dow Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.71%.

In other Dow Chemical news, insider Ronald C. Edmonds sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total transaction of $1,077,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 69,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $5,042,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Dow Chemical Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

