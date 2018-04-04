Downing Two Vct Plc F (LON:DP2F) Announces Dividend of GBX 19

Downing Two Vct Plc F (LON:DP2F) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.27) per share on Tuesday, April 24th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This is a boost from Downing Two Vct Plc F’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of DP2F opened at GBX 0.49 ($0.01) on Wednesday. Downing Two Vct Plc F has a 12 month low of GBX 35 ($0.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 62 ($0.87).

