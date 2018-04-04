Doyle Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Walmart Inc (WMT)

Doyle Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,631 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,804 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 3.1% of Doyle Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $18,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 18,079 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 11,983 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 16,654 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 15,405 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 30.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT stock opened at $86.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $253,431.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $71.38 and a twelve month high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $135.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.63 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $99.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $102.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $93.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.40.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc, formerly Wal-Mart Stores, Inc, is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices (EDLP). The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club.

