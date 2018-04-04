DP Poland (DPP) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DP Poland (LON:DPP) in a report released on Tuesday, March 27th. They currently have a GBX 75 ($1.05) target price on the stock.

Shares of DP Poland stock opened at GBX 31 ($0.44) on Tuesday. DP Poland has a 52-week low of GBX 31.55 ($0.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 54 ($0.76).

About DP Poland

DP Poland Plc, through its subsidiary, DP Polska SA, develops and operates Domino's Pizza stores under master franchise agreement in Poland. It also sub-franchises the right to develop and operate Domino's Pizza stores. The company operates 16 corporately managed Domino's stores and 23 sub-franchised stores in 14 cities in Poland.

