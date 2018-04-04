DPAY Market Cap Achieves $60,448.00 (CRYPTO:DPAY)

DPAY (CURRENCY:DPAY) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last seven days, DPAY has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. One DPAY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. DPAY has a total market capitalization of $60,448.00 and approximately $105.00 worth of DPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00051198 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00033024 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00011989 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00074852 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00021952 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00031110 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00483939 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DPAY Coin Profile

DPAY (DPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2016. DPAY’s total supply is 79,541,001 coins. DPAY’s official Twitter account is @dpay_2016.

Buying and Selling DPAY

DPAY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not possible to purchase DPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPAY must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

